Edward Quirin, 81, of Storm Lake died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community.

Funeral services were held on Monday, March 16, at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in Storm Lake Cemetery. The family requests that memorials be given to UnityPoint Hospice, 214 S. 25th St., Fort Dodge, IA 50501. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

He was born Nov. 5, 1938 on the family farm south of Storm Lake. He was baptized at United Church of Christ near Schaller. He attended and graduated from Hayes Consolidated School south of Storm Lake. After graduation he joined the army and was honorably discharged on Feb. 20, 1964. After returning home he worked for Ivan Anderson, a masonry contractor. When Ivan retired, Ed took over his business.

On July 25, 1964, he married the love of his life, Charlene (Pyle) Quirin at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Albert City, and they were blessed with three children: Julie, Lisa and Doug. They met at the Cobblestone in Storm Lake and, from then on, continued to dance through their married life. After the marriage, they lived for two years in Albert City until Charlene sold her beauty shop and they moved to Storm Lake. Ed’s business began to grow, and he soon had several employees. Ed was responsible for constructing many beautiful buildings around Northwest Iowa. His favorite projects were the lighthouse on Storm Lake and Buena Vista University’s football stadium.

His work was very hard and when he got home from work, he would take a shower, eat supper, and then romp around with the kids, his favorite part of his day. He was a great husband and father. On the weekends, he taught the kids to water ski with an old boat, go camping with an old camper, and, in the winter, went snowmobiling in the woods with an old snowmobile. Ed and Charlene took time to go to the kids’ activities, whatever it was.

The family has been active members for 54 years at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Ed would enjoy pulling the kids’ toes to get them up early for church on Sunday mornings. When the children grew up, Ed and Charlene enjoyed travelling and managed to visit all 50 states in the U.S. as well as many other countries. Ed had great memories of going to the Iditarod in Alaska with his daughter, Julie. Being an avid snowmobiler, riding on a dog sled was a dream come true! Another great memory was going to Alsace-Lorraine to meet his relatives and see where his father was born and lived before immigrating to the United States. Ed loved watching sports and rarely missed an Iowa Hawkeye or Minnesota Vikings game.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Charlene; and children: Julie (Teri Miller) Quirin of Kansas City, Mo.; Lisa (Russ) Pickhinke of Sac City; and Doug (Mandi) Quirin of Alta; grandchildren: Ashley Pickhinke of Omaha, Neb.; Bradley Pickhinke of Iowa City; Megan Pickhinke of Iowa City; and Haley Qurirn of Alta; sisters: Margaret Binder and Charolette Binder, both of Alta; sisters-in-law: Delores Sievers of Storm Lake; and Donna Jolley of Clinton, Mo.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Ed was preceded in death by his father Charles Quirin; his mother Thelma (Schweizer) Quirin; his sister Francis (Quirin) Taphorn; brothers-in-law: Ray Taphorn (Francis), Donald Binder (Margaret), Floyd Binder (Charlotte) and Dane Jolley (Donna).