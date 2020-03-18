Comprehensive plan to improve childcare in Iowa

CAPITOL LETTERS

BY STATE REPRESENTATIVE GARY WORTHAN

District 11, R-Storm Lake

Chairman of the Justice Systems Appropriations Subcommittee

Prior to the beginning of the session, House Republicans met several times to decide our priorities and set the agenda for the 2020 session. Two of the primary focuses that came from those meetings were: how do we grow the workforce in Iowa and the lack of affordable childcare. These issues are integral to one another, especially in rural areas.

We have a huge number of potential workers readily available if we can solve the childcare challenge. These are people who have no affordable options for their children while they work. House Republicans formed two committees prior to the beginning of session to propose solutions. Here are some of the solutions we are moving through.

House File 771 doubled the income limit for the childcare tax credit from $45,000 to $90,000 per family. If approved by the Senate and the Governor, families earning less than $90,000 will be able to claim a direct credit against their Iowa income taxes for childcare expenses.

House File 2593 will allow businesses that are building or expanding on-site daycare to qualify for the High Quality Jobs program. This will allow the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IDEA) to provide tax incentives or project completion assistance. IDEA must consider multiple things: whether the project is located in an economically distressed area, if the facility will have the capacity for more than 20 children, and if the jobs created by the project pay wages higher than similar jobs within a 25-mile radius.

House File 2594 is another incentive for businesses to offer childcare for their employees. The bill offers a tax credit on the first $150,000 of tax liability for up to 25% of the costs to provide childcare. Items that qualify would include building or remodeling a facility, leasing a childcare center, or paying the operating costs, including training expenses for employees of the facility.

House File 2424 will mitigate the “cliff effect” for those receiving state childcare assistance. Persons receiving state childcare subsidies may be reluctant to take a position with an entry level wage, a promotion, or a pay raise because it will push them above the income threshold for eligibility, and as a result, the net effect would be a loss in overall income. This bill would stairstep reductions in benefits, eliminate the “cliff” and encourage workers to better themselves.

House Files 2270 and 2271 will adjust reimbursement rates for childcare providers to more accurately reflect actual costs in the impacted areas.

House File 2488 establishes a matching grant fund to encourage public-private partnerships to expand Iowa’s childcare workforce.

House File 2595 is a bill that will provide incentives for the construction of high quality and safe child care facilities. Developers would be eligible for rebates of the sales and would use taxes on items for the construction of an approved facility. The second part of the bill would make a developer eligible for the workforce childcare facility investment tax credit with the amount not to exceed 20% of the new investment in the facility.

These eight bills are all pieces of a comprehensive plan to improve the affordability and accessibility to childcare in Iowa, especially in our rural communities. In the long run, we believe these initiatives, when combined with our rural workforce housing initiatives and our increased support for vocational and technical training, will expand our state’s workforce and improve the vitality of our business community state-wide.