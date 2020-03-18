Churches cancel events

No gatherings, such as funeral lunch; weddings for just family

Roman Catholic Bishop R. Walker Nickless suspended all public Masses because of the coronavirus.

Following the recommendations released by the Centers of Disease Control to “cancel large events or gatherings that could contribute to the spread of COVID-19,” Nickless issued the mandate to suspend all Sunday and public Masses effective immediately.

This suspension will extend for eight weeks, and then will be re-evaluated. The CDC recommends no gathering of groups of 10 or larger during this crisis. Parishes within the diocese will resume normal activities when it is safe to do so.

“This has been the most difficult decision I have made during my time as bishop,” Nickless explained after making the decision to cancel all Masses, which will include Holy Week, the high point of the Catholic Church’s liturgical year. “The health and well-being of all people in the diocese, as well as all Catholics, is of the utmost importance at this time. I ask all the faithful for their understanding and to join me in prayer for the end to this public health crisis.”

During this period, Catholics are dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, according to the bishop’s mandate.

Liturgical and parish guidelines for this eight-week period will include:

Celebration of public Masses — All public celebrations of the Mass will be suspended. Pastors are encouraged to broadcast private Masses via electronic means for their parishioners.

Holy Week – Holy Week liturgies are suspended

Baptisms – Baptisms will only be celebrated with immediate family and godparents. There will be no large group baptisms.

Weddings – Only immediate family members and witnesses are to attend weddings. Clergy are not to attend related social functions. Parishes are not to host receptions.

Funerals – Funerals may be celebrated only with immediate family members. Parishes may not host funeral dinners. The funeral vigil, wake or other events should all be held the same day as the funeral.

Confessions - The sacrament of reconciliation (confession) will be conducted by appointment only.

Sacrament of Confirmation - All spring celebrations of the sacrament of confirmation are suspended.

First Communion - The celebrations of First Communion are suspended.

Quinceañeras - Quin­ceañ­eras are suspended.

Eucharistic Adoration - The formal exposition of the Eucharist or adoration will be suspended.

Additional Directives:

Church buildings may remain open for private prayer at the discretion of pastors.

All conferences, retreats, festivals or similar events in the diocese and the parishes are to be suspended.

All religious education, faith formation classes, RCIA and related activities are suspended.

Parish staff are to conduct meetings if essential, and if possible, electronically. Parish staff members are asked to telecommute, if possible. Governing boards are strongly urged to meet electronically.

St. Mark cancels functions

St. Mark Lutheran Church has cancelled all worship services, Lent meals and services and Lenten conversations until further notice. All activities on the church calendar are also suspended.

UMC shuts down

Except for the office, Storm Lake United Methodist Church is shutting its doors for at least two weeks.

For March 21/22 and March 28/29, there will be not be worship services or Sunday School . The after-school Zone program is suspended for the rest of March, as are youth group meetings and other meetings and activities.

Food distribution on Mondays is looking to move the distribution out under the canopy on the east side of our Church building, so people can get food at this critical time.

The office will remain open (712-732-5458), and you may contact the church by phone, or via email slumcoffice@gmail.com

The church is working on a way they can have worship online, so people who have computers may access it.