Called off

As of March 18, in the continuation to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Storm Lake Public Library will be offering pick-up service of checked-out materials. Patrons are required to give 24-hour notice of materials wanted. They may pick up their materials at the front hallway. The hours of pick-up will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on the last Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library is limited to ten people in the building. For more information, call the front desk at 732-8026. All library programs are cancelled. The public computers are unavailable. Census Online Filing has been moved to city hall.

