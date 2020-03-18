Called off
As of March 18, in the continuation to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Storm Lake Public Library will be offering pick-up service of checked-out materials. Patrons are required to give 24-hour notice of materials wanted. They may pick up their materials at the front hallway. The hours of pick-up will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on the last Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library is limited to ten people in the building. For more information, call the front desk at 732-8026. All library programs are cancelled. The public computers are unavailable. Census Online Filing has been moved to city hall.
Cancellations
- Iowa Central Community College English classes at all locations will now be closed until Monday, April 6.
- The Buena Vista County Historical Museum will be closed the next two weeks.
- Friday’s K of C Fish Fry is called off for the rest of the season.
- Mary Cullen has suspended piano lessons
- Storm Lake Walmart is no longer open 24 hours. Walmart opens at 6 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m. “so associates can get the store clean and put products on shelves without interfering with customers,” says store manager Jarib Johnson.
- Celia’s Antiques has been closed until further notice
- The upcoming Coffee with the Mayor scheduled for April 8 at Pizza Ranch has been canceled.
- The Fonda Arts Center has decided to reschedule the March 22 performance by Touch of Broadway to a later date, possibly in late summer.
- The Crooners concert April 5 at 2 pm at Faith Lutheran Church in Early has been cancelled.
- Alta Chamber wants to let everyone know that their yearly Easter egg hunt at Wel-Life is cancelled. They are looking forward to doing it again next year.
- Bruce Ellingson’s Artist in Residence program at Buena Vista University has been postponed.
- Duck’s Unlimited Banquet April 4 at Columbus Club Hall is postponed.
World News
