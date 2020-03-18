Amid confusion, local doctor tries to set facts straight on social media

Storm Lake Dr. Lisa Shepherd waded out into the world of Facebook on March 10. “I can’t take all the made up statistics anymore,” she wrote. She went on with known facts based on analysis of patients with COVID-19 in China and information from epidemiologists in Italy.

This was in the midst of others posting memes making fun of handwashing, those claiming the disease was introduced by the Chinese government and those saying it is no worse than the flu.

“Social media is unfortunately not regulated,” she told The Storm Lake Times, “so false or old statistics are easily and unknowingly shared with a click. I just thought someone should share factual information from what we are learning from other areas in our nation and the world that are already dealing with COVID-19.”

Dr. Shepherd’s post was shared almost 500 times, received 91 comments and earned hundreds of likes. No one was going to disagree with a respected local doctor.

“I thought it was easiest because that’s where people are.”

Below is a portion of what Lisa shared. Please friend her on Facebook if you would like to keep up with her posts.

“While the death rate quoted all over the internet is low, up to 19% of those infected require hospitalization, oxygen support, etc. for up to 20+ days. China built hospitals just to deal with the large influx of patients. No one is even thinking of the existing health care staffing needs in the US, never mind what we need to deal with a rapid onset of a widespread respiratory illness while we are already dealing with influenza, croup, RSV, etc.

“Thanks to shortages of protective equipment, the numbers of those doctors and nurses available to care for a rapid influx of ill patients may become ill themselves and not able to care for others for 20 days.

“When it hits our own hometowns, I expect everyone that has been posting ‘funny’ memes about washing their hands and political posts will be at the clinic or ER door wondering if they have the illness because most of us will get it.

“Most of us will be just fine and will probably overwhelm the healthcare system with our cold symptoms, but for the 19% that become very ill and for those of us that will be in the trenches dealing with this illness (some of us with immune compromise ourselves), please stop making fun of a serious global health problem and support efforts to slow the spread of illness because we need all the time we can get to prepare and cycle ill patients.

“So to simplify, the tested case death rate isn’t the issue…

"IN TIMES LIKE this, we all need to use the part of our brain that concentrates and focuses on solving problems and not the part that contemplates, worries, and makes our heart rate race.

“How do physicians, EMTs, firefighters, survivalists, military personnel, etc. keep calm and survive in tough or stressful situations? We have trained our brain to not be reactionary but to look and the situation and problem solve.

“The answer is in how you look at a problem. First, you need to arm yourself with facts, so you know what you need to deal with. Next, you break down the problem into smaller parts, prioritize, and focus on those parts. Once one smaller problem is solved, you move to the next.

“If you are immune compromised, elderly, or have heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease, you should really limit exposures. You should consider taking leave from work for several weeks if able, and if not, be ultra cautious. This is not being fearful, this is being smart.

“Realize that grocery stores will re-stock and we don’t all need to hoard toilet paper or Clorox. See how much toilet paper you use in a day and multiply that by 14 days. That may only end up being one package.

"GET WHAT you need through Facebook.

“If you run out and the store is empty, ask that friend we all have that we know is a hoarder to see if they have a roll to spare. They also have drive-up and delivery services to get needed items even out here in rural America, which is awesome at a time like this. Also, many other neighbors are very willing to help those listed above to get them needed supplies.

“If you are someone in a high-risk group, just ask for the item you need on FB and I’m sure you will get what you need.

"DO NOT WORRY about the statistics. They don’t matter to you as an individual anymore. I assure you, COVID-19 is coming, it is just a matter of how fast.

“Group statistics do not work well for the individual as there are always outliers and just give us an idea in the healthcare sector on where to focus our efforts.

“It also does not matter to the individual whether this has killed one person or 200 people, because you are a different person with different risk factors, or lack thereof.

“Most people still only are having a mild illness, but are able to share with others who may have more risk than you. Do your best to limit your own risk and avoid sharing. Right now, we need to focus on protecting and serving our most vulnerable, staying six feet away from others, washing our hands and keeping our hands off of our faces.

"NEXT, IMPROVE your immune system. Eat healthier (choose vegetables, increased water, fruits, protein). This is not a time to eat chips, stare at a TV, and drink pop. Stop smoking. Sleep for at least eight hours a day.

“Go outside in the sun and walk, jog, or play catch with your kids in the yard. If you are not currently ill, you are not in quarantine, but you should avoid large gatherings.

“You also should not be bashing those that need to stay home, and if you become ill with mild cold or flu symptoms, you need to STAY HOME.

“If you are a teacher or a nurse, you have 30-60 other reasons to stay home. You will serve them better by not being there.

"IF YOU GO TO a public place, open doors with a towel, etc, use hand sanitizer if you touch a surface before putting food in your mouth, wash your hands and turn off the sink with a paper towel or an elbow.

“We should all be doing this anyway. Now, if you have a headache, cough, cold symptoms, and a fever, stay home and stay away from your family.

“There is no cure for this that will make you better faster so you can go to work tomorrow. If you have questions, call your doctor for advice. If you have shortness of breath with a fever and a cough, you need to call your doctor now.

“A small percentage of patients (those listed above have the highest risk, but younger individuals have had problems as well) develop respiratory distress and require oxygen or ventilator support to get through the illness.

"DO NOT SHOW UP at the door of your clinic and expect to be seen. Call first! We are working on strategies to test those we feel are at high risk prior to them coming into the clinic or to limit your exposure to others for their safety and ours. Doctors may have you do off-site testing prior to being seen and you may need to come back several hours later for results. If you are tested, do not expect immediate results. We do not yet have the ability to run the test locally, and it will be sent elsewhere which may take a day or two. Now, if you or someone you know is struggling to breathe, if your symptoms are rapidly worsening, or you are otherwise very ill, you/they need to go to the ER.

"WE ALL NEED TO focus on what we can do to help ourselves and our neighbors and stop worrying about what is happening or not happening elsewhere. We can, however, learn from international actions and treatments so we can better FOCUS on the real problem which, is a virus.

“Through focus and planning we can fight our own fear and sometimes anger. The best thing that could come out of this is a renewed sense of “us” instead of “we” and “they”. Appreciate yourself, love your family, care for your neighbors and do your part.