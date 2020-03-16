Jonathan Pickhinke, 21, of Ames, formerly of Nemaha, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Story County, as a result of a motorcycle accident.

Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 18, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Early. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, March 17, from 2-8 p.m. with a vigil service at 8 p.m. all at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to the Jonathan Pickhinke Scholarship Fund in care of Security Trust and Savings Bank, 601 Lake Ave., Storm Lake, IA 50588. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.