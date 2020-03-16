Edward Quirin

Published Monday, March 16, 2020

Edward Quirin, 81, of Storm Lake died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 16, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to UnityPoint Hospice, 214 S 25th St., Fort Dodge, IA 50501. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

