Edward Quirin
Edward Quirin, 81, of Storm Lake died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 16, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to UnityPoint Hospice, 214 S 25th St., Fort Dodge, IA 50501. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
