SSA increases, new childcare tax credits

CAPITOL LETTERS

BY STATE REPRESENTATIVE GARY WORTHAN

District 11, R-Storm Lake

Chairman of the Justice Systems Appropriations Subcommittee

Last week, the House and the Senate came together on Supplemental State Aid (SSA) for K-12 schools. The Senate was at $91 million in new money while the House had proposed $107 million. The compromise was just over $99 million. While many districts had begun their budget using the lower Senate number, putting the bill on the Governor’s desk now will allow them to work with the actual appropriation. With this increase SSA will have increased from $5,883 per student in 2012 to $7,062 per student for the 20-21 school year. With this increase the state will send just under $3 billion to our local school districts.

With SSA agreed to, the table is cleared to move forward with the rest of the budget process. SSA has always been the first priority in the budgeting process, giving K-12 schools the first bite at the new budget, and to allow school districts to approve their budgets by the April deadline. I anticipate targets for the budget subcommittees will be released soon, and I will spend the next several weeks putting appropriations together for the departments in the Justice Systems budget.

I had commented in an earlier newsletter that most of the bills approved in the House are bipartisan and passed with little to no opposition. We may have set a record yesterday for speed and bipartisanship. From 4:54 p.m. until 6:07 p.m., the House passed 28 pieces of legislation and in that period, there were only 92 no votes cast, those coming primarily on two bills. Not bad for the nearly 2,800 votes that were cast.

Floor action is a formality on the type of bills that we approved last week. The bills were thoroughly vetted in subcommittee and committee meetings, and the details worked were worked out prior to action on the floor.

Last week, the House amended the definition of ‘chauffer’ to exclude a farmer or his hired help who is operating a farmer’s own truck that is licensed as farm trucks/special farm registrations’ to transport the farmer’s own products or property to a destination no more than 100-miles from his farmland. The bill was amended by the House to add language that the chauffer exemption to driving farm-plated semi-trailers does not apply to person under 18-years of age.

The House also passed HF2594. This piece of legislation is a child care incentive for an employer and creates a non-refundable tax credit of up to $150,000. The bill is modeled after the existing federal tax credit. It has a fiscal impact of -$710,000 for fiscal year 2021 from the general fund. The amount of the credit equals 25% of the costs to provide the child care benefit up to $150,000 per year.

The bill allows for flexibility to employers on how they want to provide the benefit to their employees. The childcare employee benefits could include the following: building or rehabilitating an existing structure as a child care center for employee use, leasing a child care center, or paying the annual operating expenses of the child care center, including training for the employees of the center.

The next forum is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21 at King’s Pointe.