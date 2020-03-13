Spring has sprung, Mustangs run

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

We Iowans normally expect a blizzard around the time of the girls state basketball tournament. While that didn’t happen this year, as snow has been rapidly disappearing, we did get a nasty couple days of freezing rain and slippery sidewalks on Monday and Tuesday. Mother Nature always has the last word as far as when Spring arrives.

I have been itching to put the snowblower away but haven’t done so yet. You never know what will happen as we make the turn from winter to spring. I can remember 20 years or so ago when we had snowstorms every weekend during April.

If you think you've seen the last of winter here, a friend remembers one year when it snowed every month in North Dakota, where he grew up.

CONGRATULATIONS to the Newell-Fonda Mustangs on their second straight girls state basketball championship! Their come-from-behind victory over Algona Garrigan Saturday night was exciting.

While I cheered for the Mustangs, the Cullen family has a long history with Algona and Kossuth County. Mom and Dad were natives of Bancroft and Whittemore, respectively, and made their home in Algona when they were married. Dad owned a hardware store there before we moved to Storm Lake in 1956, when I was a first-grader at St. Cecelia Academy, now part of the Garrigan system.

Mike Stence, who had a successful career as basketball coach at St. Mary’s when brothers Jim and Art played in the early 1970s, went from here to become principal at Garrigan. He and his wife Barb also operated a motel a few blocks from Garrigan, and she was a police officer in Algona.

Art and I both served stints as editor of the twice-weekly Algona newspapers in the 1980s. Art’s wife Dolores is a proud Garrigan graduate.

When our daughter Bridget was a little girl we were passing through Newell one Saturday morning in June. Bridget asked me why Newell-Fonda was so good in sports. “That’s why,” I told her as we passed a bunch of young girls practicing basketball on a driveway on that summer day.

YOU READ it here first: The fact that Bernie Sanders won the Michigan Democratic primary against Hillary Clinton four years ago, but lost it big to Joe Biden Tuesday, bodes well for Biden against Trump in November’s general election. Biden is bringing back disaffected Democrats who didn’t like Hillary Clinton. I see Biden winning by a decisive margin against Trump. A faltering Midwest economy and the coronavirus will be the straws that break Trump’s back.

Hey Trump people, don’t get mad at me. I’m just telling you what my crystal ball says. Curse me now, compliment me in November.