Keep your music and education dreams alive

I am writing in response to Buena Vista University’s cut of the music education major, and to encourage our young music students from Storm Lake Elementary, Storm Lake Middle, Storm Lake High School and St. Mary’s to not be discouraged and to keep pursuing music — and music education if that is your dream!

I also want to send the message to our music teachers in all our schools that you are appreciated and your education and talents are such a gift and are making a lasting difference, a difference that will last more than 25 years!

The band, orchestra and choir programs for our local schools are truly a gem! The fact that any student can learn an instrument and feel a part of a group starting in fourth grade is one of the best things about Storm Lake schools. Even if parents can’t afford to pay for private lessons, students can get a private lesson during school hours from a highly qualified teacher. What is a highly qualified teacher? Someone who has a degree in music education! They have been professionally trained to work with children in a classroom setting and also have been professionally trained in music as part of a four year degree.

I grew up in Utah and was not given the opportunity to join band or orchestra until seventh grade. Many of the orchestra students didn’t stick with it because high school orchestra got competitive and unless your parents could pay for private lessons, you could get cut after sophomore year.

My older sister lives in Utah and has a masters degree in music. A couple years ago, she was given the opportunity to take a job in a high school as an orchestra teacher. Even though she had a master’s degree, she still needed to go back to school and take music education classes because she needed the training to teach in an educational setting. The high school that hired her would later offer to pay for those classes because they needed and valued a highly qualified teacher. In her district if anyone younger than seventh grade gets any orchestra experience at all, it is early morning orchestra by a volunteer parent who is not highly qualified.

Storm Lake students, please do not think that because you can not get a music education degree in your local city or state that there are not other opportunities. There are still higher ed schools who value what is happening in our Storm Lake schools and want it to continue — they may be out of state, look at scholarship opportunities or schools who may hire you and pay for your further education. Go to those schools and then come back and keep music ed alive in Storm Lake schools!

In many states a full-time music educator with a four-year degree gets the same starting pay as a full-time math or English educator with a four-year degree. I know this because I also have a degree in education with a fine arts endorsement and worked full-time at a middle school for two years.

Thank you Deb Mortensen, Jolene Schaefer, Joanne Tucker, Celia Garner-Prouty, Shannon Poor Bear, Cindy Mickens, Corbet Butler, Barb Wells and the music boosters for this legendary music program in our schools! Keep doing what you are doing!

EMILY WHITE

Storm Lake