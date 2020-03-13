Henry Schuelke, 94, of Storm Lake died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Newell Good Samaritan Society.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 10, at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Henry was born June 28, 1925 in Aurelia, the son of Henry F. A. and Lydia (Lichtenberg) Schuelke.

Growing up, he was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Hanover. He remained a member until his retirement in 1990 and moved to Storm Lake where he eventually transferred his membership to Grace Lutheran Church.

Henry attended school through eighth grade at St. John’s Lutheran School at Hanover, and served as an elder of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Hanover.

Henry farmed his entire life southwest of Alta and helped care for his parents until their passing. He was a Farm Bureau member for many years.

Those left to cherish Henry’s memories include his brother Leo Schuelke of Des Moines; and many nieces and nephews.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Lydia Schuelke; and eight brothers and sisters.