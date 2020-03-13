Ellingson to photograph locals as BVU artist in residence

Published Friday, March 13, 2020
DISPLAY AT BVU ART GALLERY IN APRIL
During the month of April, retired Buena Vista University journalism professor and respected photographer Bruce Ellingson will be Buena Vista University’s artist in residence. His project during this time will be to converse with and photograph Storm Lake-area residents.
