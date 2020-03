Albert City photographer Tim Fuchs created this family portrait with his Australian Shepherd Kaizer, Kiley Fuchs’s Brayley and their six puppies. With the help of Photoshop these wiggling cuties are in perfect order. The process is extremely time consuming, says Fuchs.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.