Wayne Halling passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the age of 87 at Spencer Hospital.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 12 at Warner Funeral Chapel in Spencer. Interment will follow at North Lawn Memorial Park in Spencer. Military Services will be conducted by American Legion Glen Pedersen Post #1 and V.F.W. Clay County Post #3159. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 11, at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer, starting at 3 p.m. with family present from 5-8 p.m.

Wayne Bernard Halling, the son of John “Ernie” and Sybil (Dokken) Halling was born Oct. 7, 1932 in Storm Lake. He attended school in Storm Lake, graduating in 1950. He attended Iowa State for two years and graduated from Buena Vista University with a BA in teaching.

Wayne enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1952 and served until his Honorable Discharge in 1954. He married Marilyn Cameron on June 29, 1955 in Storm Lake. They moved to Sac City where he taught math and science, before moving to Arizona where he earned his master’s in natural science. They then moved to Spencer, where he taught from 1964 until his retirement in 1995.

Wayne enjoyed music, painting, traveling, playing the keyboard, spending summers at the lakes, swimming and fishing. He was a member of Living Word Church in Spencer.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Julie (Gary) Hoefling of Spencer; grandchildren: Kristina (Blake) Knisley of Underwood, Minn.; Amber (Kyle) Stoutenborough and their children, Alyssa and Theodore of Greenville, Nicolas Wayne Hoefling of Spencer, Kari (Deel) Heath, their son Kai and a baby on the way of Red Rock, Texas; Kory (Carla) Hoefling and their children, Donna, Zachary and Ethan of Fort Knox, Ky.; Kevan (Whitney) Hoefling and their daughter Charlotte of Garner; two brothers: Darryl Halling of Milford; and Gene Halling of Milford; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Marilyn in 2017; and an infant sister Marlene.