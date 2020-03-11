State tournament to remain at Wells Fargo Arena for another 10 years

Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020
The nation’s oldest girls high school state tournament will be remaining in Des Moines for another 10 years.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has signed a contract with Spectra, operators of the Iowa Events Center, to have the Iowa girls state basketball tournament remain at Wells Fargo Arena through the 2030 state tournament.
