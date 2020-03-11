SL jazz band to Iowa Jazz Championships

Congratulations to Tornado Jazz for being selected for the Iowa Jazz Championships in Class 4A. They will perform on April 7 at 10 a.m. in the C.Y. Stephens Auditorium at Iowa State University. Storm Lake is one of 15 bands in class 4A chosen for the competition. They are under the direction of Corbet Butler.

