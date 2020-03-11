Save the dates - VBS in Rembrandt

Ready for a quest? The Knights of North Castle are going on a Quest for the King's Armor, June 1-5 at the Rembrandt-Linn Grove area Vacation Bible School. Valiant Knights will meet 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, with a Community Celebration Service and Feast at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 7.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.