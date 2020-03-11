Runny nose

The good cheer generated by multiple days with highs in the 60s dissolved Monday when freezing rain varnished exposed outdoor surfaces like this carved Indian in Chautauqua Park. The warm temperatures made quick work of ice on the lake and by Monday the lake was clear. Times photo by Dolores Cullen

