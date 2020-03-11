Rolan Gibbons

Rolan “Gib” Gibbons was born on Sept. 21, 1925, to Maurice and Anna Gibbons in Newell. He attended Country School Coon #4 for four years and eight years at Newell, graduating in 1942. After graduation he helped his Dad on the farm. Because his father had too many acres and too much livestock and Gib’s help was needed on the farm, he was not called to military service.

After the war was over he met Betty Corderman. They were married in 1947 in the Little Brown Church and were blessed with three children: Doug, Steve and Jane. Gib farmed with his Dad until the farm was sold. He took a job at the Newell Cooperative Elevator and worked there for 10 years until his retirement in 1988.

Gib and Betty enjoyed gathering with friends, dancing and fishing. He enjoyed playing cards, telling jokes, coffee with friends, woodworking, golfing and mostly spending time with his family. Betty passed away in August 1987.

In October 1988, Gib married Gwen Freeman and moved to Sac City. He gained five more children: Rick, Ron, Pat, Sherrie and Joann.

During Gib’s lifetime he was involved in Masonic Lodge, Methodist Church, Presbyterian Church, Lions Club, Liars Club, Sac City Fishing Club, card clubs. While he lived in Sac City he worked for Jack Sanders, and Paul and Tim Huser on their farms. Gib had a great love for farming and very much enjoyed the years helping on the farms. He took jobs mowing the golf course and the Sac City Airport for a few years. Even working, he always took time to enjoy fishing at the fishing pond he belonged to in Sac City. Many “Gibbons” Father’s Days were spent there, fishing, playing games, visiting and enjoying those delicious Iowa pork chops he would fix for his family. Gib and Gwen enjoyed wintering in Mesa, Ariz. for 23 years.

On Feb. 29, 2020, Gib entered his heavenly home. He will be missed by the many who knew and loved him.

Gib is survived by his three children: Doug (Evy) Gibbons of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Steve (Marian) Gibbons of North Liberty; and Jane Hartwell (special friend Rod Severson) of Storm Lake; along with other children: Rick (Sandy) Olson, Ron Olson, Sheree Heard and Pat (Diane) Freeman; grandchildren: Travis (Ellen) Gibbons, Tyler (Melanie) Gibbons, Jamay (Kyle) Patten, Chet (Cassie) Hartwell, Jennifer (Nick) Novak, Stephanie (Nick) Schnicker, Rock Olson, Manda (Matt) Parry, Matt (Hannah) Olson, Jami (Kevin) Crosby, Ryan (Katie) Heard, Jacob Heard, Jason Heard, Katie (Karrie) Freeman, and Tim (Janice) Paul; great-grandchildren: Edie Gibbons; Lauren and Liam Patten; Braxton and Bryant Hartwell; Riley, Reece and Ryder Parry; Ezra and Imogen Olson; Kaitlyn Crosby; Christopher and Sophie Paul; his brother Richard “Dick” Gibbons; several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Gib is preceded in death by his wife Betty Gibbons; sister Joyce Miller; son-in-law Stan Hartwell; wife Gwen (Freeman) Gibbons; Joann Freeman and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been set up in Gib’s name.

Memorial services were held Friday, March 6, at First Presbyterian Church in Sac City, with Reverend Missy Brown officiating. Interment was held at Newell Cemetery under the direction of Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Sac City.