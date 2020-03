State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald wants to remind Iowans to apply for the 2020 Robert D. Blue Scholarship at rdblue.org. Graduates of any Iowa high school who plan to attend a college or university in the state of Iowa for the 2020-2021 school year are eligible to apply.

