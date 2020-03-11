Linda Clark
Linda J. Clark, 51, of Early died March 10, 2020 in Sioux City.
Funeral Mass will take place Saturday, March 14, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Early. Burial will be in Lake City Cemetery. Visitation will take place Friday, March 13, from 4-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller with a rosary at 8 p.m.
