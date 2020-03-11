Kain Mendez, 16, of Schaller died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 in Storm Lake.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Storm Lake. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Kain Mendez was born Aug. 5, 2003 in Storm Lake, the son of Tiffany Hefner and Benjamin Mendez Jr.

He attended school in Storm Lake where he was currently a sophomore at Storm Lake High School. He enjoyed playing varsity wrestling and junior varsity football.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and camping with his grandpa and grandma. Kain was very athletic and enjoyed playing sports and exercising. Kain treasured spending time with his many friends and family. He will be lovingly remembered as a son, brother, grandson, cousin, classmate and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his parents: Tiffany Hefner-Nunez of Schaller; and Benjamin Mendez Jr. of Storm Lake; siblings: Ivan, Hennessy, Bianca, Lucia and Paris; grandparents: Earl and Tracy Whetstone; Angelina Miranda Mendez and Benjamin R. Mendez; aunts and uncles: Justin (Nicole) Whetstone; Cory (Shelby) Vogel; Luis (Zayra) Mendez; Jesus A. Mendez; cousins; extended family; classmates and many friends.

Kain was preceded in death by his great-grandparents: Doris Hefner Lesher; Loren Hefner; Meryl and Esther Whetstone; Javier Miranda; Maria Elena Rodriguez; Benjamin G. Mendez; great-aunts: Jody Clark and Lynne Hefner.