Hy-Vee Pharmacy welcomes Johnson

Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020
New pharmacist Sophia Johnson began her new position in May at Hy-Vee/Bedels Pharmacy and sometimes at Laurens Hy-Vee. She first worked as a pharmacy intern, then passed her boards and now works as a registered pharmacist beginning in August.
“We all rotate at the different places,” she explained.
