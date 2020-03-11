GK Storm gymnastics team crowns two all-around champions, Gold team places fifth

Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020

The GK Storm and Blaze gymnastics teams were in Urbandale Feb. 29-March 1 competing in the final regular season meet — the Mardi Gras Invitational. The Gold team placed fifth and two GK Storm gymnast were all-around champions.

