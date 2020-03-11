Edward Mullen

On Sunday, March 1, 2020, Edward “Mike” Mullen, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 83.

Memorial services were held on Monday, March 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial was Monday, March 9, at Mt. Zion Catholic Cemetery in Fonda. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Mike was born on July 14, 1936, in Fort Dodge. He was raised in the last-end Irish neighborhood of Fonda, along with the O’Briens, Murphys, McCartens, Kellys, Larkins, Beckers, Kuhls and Tiedemans.

Mike graduated from Our Lady of Good Counsel (OLGC) High School in Fonda in 1954 and from Loras College, Dubuque, in 1958. After college, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and the Army Medical Research Lab in Fort Knox, Ky., was his assignment for two years. The lab was known for training monkeys, which were sent on rockets before manned flights.

Mike married Sandra Lee Kruchten on Dec. 30, 1961, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Fonda.

Mike worked for Geigy Pharmaceutical Company (Waterloo) and the Upjohn Drug Company (St. Cloud, Minn.) as a sales representative. After graduating from North Dakota State University School of Pharmacy in Fargo, N.D., he worked as a pharmacist for 47 years.

He began his pharmacy career at Rexall Drug Store in Spencer, where he worked from 1969 to 1976. In 1976, Mike moved with his family to Storm Lake to work at Storm Lake Drug for George Appleseth. In 1980, he opened and operated Medical Arts Pharmacy in Spencer, commuting from Storm Lake until 2000. In 2000, he decided to sell his pharmacy and base his work again in Storm Lake, where he worked with Ed McKenna at Hy-Vee Pharmacy until retiring in 2016.

Mike was a member of Alpha Phi Omega fraternity (Loras College), Nu Sigma Nu (University of Iowa), and Rho Chi (North Dakota State University). He was a member of Knights of Columbus (Waterloo and Spencer), JC (Spencer), and Lions Club (Storm Lake). St. Mary’s (Storm Lake) was his church of attendance.

Mike played baseball and basketball for OLGC (All-Diocese Basketball 1953-1954), Champion of the N.W. Senior Golf Association in 2003.

He was a true Bison, NDSU of Fargo, and a loyal Duhawk of Loras College, Dubuque.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Edward J. and Grace J. (Eaton) Mullen; his twin sister Rose Ann; and infant brother Phillip.

He is survived by wife Sandra; three children: Ann, John, Steve (Amy); six grandchildren: Ariana, Elizabeth, Leanna, Allison, Joseph and Megan; siblings: Frances Mullen Timassy, John P. Mullen (Carol), Grace (Mullen) Blume; brother-in-law Doug Kruchten (Lillian); 14 nieces and nephews.