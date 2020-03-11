BVU’s Murphy improves national chances, women set two school records

Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Buena Vista freshman Max Murphy improved his positioning and all but solidified his chances for a bid into the NCAA Division III National Indoor Championships with his performance last Saturday in the 60 meter hurdles at the Last Chance Meet hosted by Wartburg College.
Murphy crossed in 8.17 seconds, which pushed him up into 15th on the national performance list.
