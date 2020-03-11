Buena Vista County Veterans Affairs welcomes Andrews

BY DAVID ANDREWS

Good day to all of you. May I introduce myself? Thank you I will. My name is David Andrews, I am the new director for Buena Vista County Veterans Affairs. I officially started in this office Jan. 1, 2020. I served 13 years in the military; twice with the Navy Reserves each a year and half with a rating first as a Boatswains Mate and later with the Seabees. I hold a MP and Finance MOS with the Army National Guard, and spent nearly four years with the Army with the 1st CAV Division and one tour in Iraq at FOB War Eagle Sadr City, Baghdad in 2004-2005. I hold a master’s degree in leadership and bachelor’s in public safety emergency management from Grand Canyon University. I was able to use the Post-9/11 GI Bill to finish my degrees. I have one published book, though it is not a best seller, “Repertoire for Spiritual Warfare: Plays that will enhance your ministry.”

My vision for this year is to reach every veteran in Buena Vista County. So how are you planning on doing this Dave? Through outreach events, social media like Facebook and Twitter will be some social outlets and newspaper editorials.

Okay Dave what do you have for us today?

First, let me say that I am excited to be in this position and look forward to serving those who have served and their families. My office hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. and by appointment. I am located at 1709 E. Richland Dr. Storm Lake, IA 50588. You can call me at 712-749-2562.

Today we will talk about the Post-9/11 GI Bill, the amount of time veterans have to contact the VA when they have visited the ER and/or the hospital, and the VA Mission Act of 2018.

I took advantage of the Post-9/11 GI Bill which helped me complete my bachelor’s and master’s degrees which worked well for me though each person and situation is different. Therefore, you should consider each qualifying program that best fits you.

The Post-9/11 GI Bill (Chapter 33) will help you pay for school or job training. If you served on active duty after Sept. 10, 2001, with 90 days of collective active duty service you may qualify for the Post-9/11 GI Bill and you can still be on active duty.

Other qualifiers:

• Honorably discharged or were discharged with a service-connected disability after 30 days.

• Purple Heart recipients, regardless of length of service, are qualified for Post-9/11 benefits at the 100% level.

• Certain members of the Reserves who lost education benefits when REAP was sunset in November 2015, may also be eligible to receive restored benefits under the Post-9/11 GI Bill.

Whether you want to apply your GI Bill benefits to college classes or an on-the-job training program, the GI Bill Comparison Tool will help you make the most of them.

You can visit your local Veterans Affairs office, contact your school, or research on line at: https://www.va.gov/education/about-gi-bill-benefits/post-9-11/

Resources: VA U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website

Buena Vista County Veterans Affairs provides rides at no cost to the veteran for appointments to veterans clinic or hospital in Fort Dodge, Carroll, Sioux Falls, Spirit Lake, Sioux City and Des Moines. These appointments have to be for the purpose of veteran specific.

Veterans please take note of this; When you go to the ER or have to be hospitalized, in order to be considered for payment for the medical cost you will need to contact the VA within 72 hours of your visit and a note in your chart.

With the VA Mission Act of 2018, the veteran will have better access to health care in Veterans Affairs facilities and in the community. Benefits will expand for caregivers, and improves VA’s capability to get and keep the best medical providers. One aspect of the VA Mission Act is to provide more family caregivers access to the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers in order to support them as they care for Veterans of all eras. However, the program is currently available to Veterans who are eligible and have been seriously injured in the line of duty on or after Sept. 11, 2001.

The five main aspects of eligibility for community care are:

• Veterans must receive approval from the VA before obtaining care from a community provider in most circumstances.

• Veterans must either be enrolled in VA health care or be eligible for VA care without needing to enroll to be eligible for community care.

• Eligibility for community care will continue to be dependent upon a Veteran’s individual health care needs or circumstance.

• VA clinic staff members generally make all eligibility determinations.

• Veterans will usually have the option to receive care at a VA medical facility regardless of their eligibility for community care.

Next editorial I will list the criteria to be eligible. If you are needing more information prior to the next release contact me at the office or at 515-699-5849.

Referenced: VA Fact Sheet April 2019 U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and VA webpage: https://www.va.gov/opa/pressrel/pressrelease.cfm?id=5319