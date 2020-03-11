Bridal showers

Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A bridal shower for Brady Rebhuhn, bride-elect of Nelson Middendorff will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Storm Lake.
Parents of the couple are Doug and Marcia Rebhuhn of Storm Lake and Craig and Kathi Middendorff of Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Sioux Rapids.
