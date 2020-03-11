Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Mary Sterk, CFP, owner of Sterk Financial Services, Dakota Dunes, SD, is pleased to announce the addition of Lindsay Brechwald to the Sterk Financial team.
Brechwald joins Sterk Financial Services as a financial planner specializing in retirement planning and investment management. Brechwald brings a plethora of experience in the financial and insurance industry.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.