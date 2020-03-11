Benjamin Peters performs at Carnegie Hall

Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Benjamin Peters, of Storm Lake, was one of 64 Wartburg College students to perform at Carnegie Hall on Sunday, March 8.
Lee Nelson, the Patricia R. Zahn Endowed Chair in Choral Conducting, will conduct the National Festival Chorus, which includes the Wartburg Festival Choir, comprising students from Kantorei, St. Elizabeth Chorale and Ritterchor.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.