AA Large Group Speech

Alta-Aurelia Warrior Speech wrapped up Large group speech season with their group improv team performing at the All-State Speech Festival on February 22 in Ames. The improv group of Sydney Stanton, Sierra Hill, Ellie Kaskey, and Jessica Larson earned an overall Division I rating and at least 2 judge's nominations to receive the honor of performing at All-State.

