‘Legally Blonde Jr.’ on stage March 20-21

You won’t want to miss Legally Blonde Jr. the Musical March 20-21 at 7 p.m. at Storm Lake High School Auditorium, put on by a giant cast of 80 Storm Lake Middle Schoolers.

Legally Blonde Jr. takes us to sunny California where sorority girl Elle Woods is ready to be engaged to her dreamy boyfriend but is instead dumped since she isn’t the kind of girl his family expects him to marry.