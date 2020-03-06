Sievers inducted into the IRWA Hall of Fame

The Iowa Rural Water Association is pleased to announce that Julie Sievers with ISG of Storm Lake has been inducted into the IRWA Hall of Fame. Sievers was presented this honor during the Iowa Rural Water Association’s 45th Annual Conference held at the Veteran’s Memorial Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center Feb. 17-19 in Des Moines.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.