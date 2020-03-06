Ridge View Middle School state qualifiers

Ridge View Middle School qualifiers for the state archery tournament are pictured from left to right, front row: Jase Gullet, Robert Forristal, Daynia Brenner, Kinzie Hagen, Leanna Vincent, Jacob Schimmer and Aiden Deitering. Second row: Cornell McCray, Kody Jacobson, Jose Ramirez Escobar, Adrian Altena and Kierstin Volkert. Not pictured are Matt Forristal, Jefferey McClellan and Erica Taylor. The team is coached by Mitch Lyons.

