Ridge View bullseye state qualifiers

Ridge View High School Bullseye qualifiers for the state archery tournament are pictured from left to right, front row: Caden Biede, Tyhler Kolpin, Cassandra Allen, Jeannie Arthur, Beth Bailey, Marlene Kastens and Cora Devitt. Second row: Rayann Volkert, Owen Brent, Logan Pickhinke, Allen Brenner, Ben Spina, Nathan Yockey, Hannah Yockey and Cameron Spina. Not pictured are Alexis Turnquist and Taylor Hamrick. The team is coached by Justin Kinney.

