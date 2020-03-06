Ridge View 3D state qualifiers

Ridge View High School 3D qualifiers for the state archery tournament are pictured from left to right, front row: Caden Biede, Cassandra Allen, Jeannie Arthur, Beth Bailey and Marlene Kastens. Second row: Rayann Volkert, Logan Pickhinke, Allen Brenner, Ben Spina, Hannah Yockey and Cameron Spina. Not pictured is Alexis Turnquist. The team is coached by Justin Kinney.

