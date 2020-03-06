Parkinson’s meeting notice

Published Friday, March 6, 2020
The Buena Vista Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Tuesday March 10 at 1:30 a.m. in St. Mark Lutheran Church in Storm Lake.
The B. V. Parkinson’s Support Group is affiliated with the American Parkinson Disease Association, the country’s largest grass roots organization providing funds for research and patient and caregiver education and support across the United States.
