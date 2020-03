National Honor Society New members were inducterd into the Ridge View National Honor Society on March 1. All members include, front row, L-R: Jordan Grothe, Hannah Grieme, Anya Kistenmacher, Mikayla Kolpin, Autumn Henkel, Eryn Schmitt, Paige Padavich, McKenna Albers and Kate Kofmehl.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.