Janet Rosenbrook
Janet Rosenbrook, 86, of Storm Lake died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Storm Lake.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, at 10:30 a.m. at Summit Evangelical Free Church in Alta. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Monday, March 9, from 5-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.
