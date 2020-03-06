Janet Rosenbrook

Published Friday, March 6, 2020

Janet Rosenbrook, 86, of Storm Lake died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Storm Lake. 

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, at 10:30 a.m. at Summit Evangelical Free Church in Alta. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Monday, March 9, from 5-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.  

Articles Section: