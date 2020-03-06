I voted for IWILL, but not for this

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

In 2010 I voted for IWILL because I was ashamed of Iowa’s investment in our natural resources. I’ve never been a big fan of increasing sales taxes, but I agreed that something needed to be done, and that together we as a state should invest in trails, recreation, and conservation.

At Iowa CCI we fight day in and day out for clean water because we know safe, clean water is a human right. But I am ashamed that Governor Reynolds and legislators would hold our natural resources hostage to cut income taxes for the rich. Pitting environmentalists, conservationists, and mental health advocates against each other is a tried and true tactic of politicians doing the business of the wealthy. They pad the pockets of their rich donors and force the rest of us to fight for the scraps.

We know where the money to invest in natural resources is. We know where the money for our schools and mental health is. We won’t get it by increasing sales taxes. It is being squirreled away in the corporate coffers of big ag and Iowa’s wealthiest citizens. Those profiting off Iowa’s polluting industries should pay to clean up the mess. And in the meantime, let’s get serious about no cost solutions like mandatory – not voluntary – nutrient reduction to clean up our water and a moratorium on factory farms.

ADAM MASON

State Policy Organizing Director, Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement

Des Moines