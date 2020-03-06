Hy-Vee Store chooses BVRMC to support in March

Published Friday, March 6, 2020
Buena Vista Regional Healthcare Foundation has been selected as a beneficiary for the month of March in the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program that supports local non-profits.
Buena Vista Regional Healthcare Foundation will receive a $1 donation every time a $2.50 red "My Heart" reusable bag is purchased at Storm Lake Hy-Vee during March.
