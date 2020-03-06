Francis Koch

Francis P. Koch, 94, of Storm Lake died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community.

Funeral Mass will take place Friday, March 6, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Francis Paul Koch was born Sept. 3, 1925 in Granada, Minn. the son of Paul and Helen (Schmitt) Koch. As an infant, he was baptized in Granada.

Francis attended school in Granada before moving to Storm Lake where he attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated in 1943.

On Nov. 1, 1943, Francis enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps where he proudly served his country during World War II. He was honorably discharged on April 25, 1945.

Upon returning home from the service, Francis worked at HyGrade in Storm Lake before becoming a farmer.

On Feb. 12, 1952, Francis was united in marriage to Rose Ann Overmohle at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake and moved to a farm six miles outside of Storm Lake. Together, they were blessed with three children: Thomas, Timothy and Sharon. As a family, they farmed 240 acres and tended to various livestock for about 40 years until they moved to town to enjoy their retirement.

Francis was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where he served on the building and grounds committee, an usher, a eucharistic minister and sold raffle tickets for many years. He also belonged to the Knights of Columbus for over 70 years.

In his spare time, Francis enjoyed fishing and yearly trips to Minnesota. He loved racing his dirt stock car at the local racetracks as #777. A favorite pastime of Francis’ was playing cards with the card clubs. He treasured woodworking and built several beautiful items for his family members. Francis also enjoyed crossword puzzles. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Tom (Mary) Koch of Marshalltown; Tim (Connie) Koch of Boone; Sharon (Dale) Heuiser of Marine, Ill.; grandchildren: Ben (Shari) Koch of Marshalltown; Ryan (Kristine) Jorgensen of Pocahontas, Ill.; Justin (Jessica) Jorgensen of Boise, Idaho; Jason (Chelsie) Jorgensen of Highland, Ill.; Meghan Jorgensen of Phoenix, Ariz.; Stephanie (John) Thieben of Madrid; Joshua (Darlene) Heuiser of St. Jacob, Ill.; Meredith (Scott) Jackson of Highland, Ill.; great-grandchildren: Ophelia, Ronan, Carter, Addelynn, Chase, Gavin, Alexis, August, Brynnlee, Brecklyn, Noah, Maya, Colby, Jaxson and Olive; sister Cecelia Berg of Waynesville, N.C.; sisters-in-law: Betty (Don) Schmitt, Nancy Overmohle, Lois Kestel; brothers-in-law: Luvern (Eileen) Overmohle, David Breon; numerous nieces and nephews; cousins; extended family and many friends.

Francis was preceded in death by his wife Rose Ann Koch; parents Paul and Helen Koch; parents-in-law Anton “Tony” and Lauretta Overmohle; grandson Alex Koch; brother Robert (Margaret) Koch; sisters: Rosemary (Leo) Overmohle, Regina (Robert) Burke, Lenore (Howard) Mahaney; nephew Steve Mahaney; brothers-in-law: Donald Overmohle, Norman Kestel, Jerry Harman, Howard Berg; sisters-in-law: Rita (Fred) Jansen and Mary Breon.