Fighting a viral invasion

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

Along with politics, coronavirus seems to be on the minds of everyone these days. No one seems to know for sure what to make of the pandemic sweeping the globe.

It’s being compared to the flu. One man who has it says it isn’t any worse than the flu or a bad cold — except that it’s much deadlier for those who have compromised health. Mortality rate for the flu in the United States is .1%, which results in about 25,000 deaths per year. Mortality rate for coronavirus, on the other hand, is running between 2% and 3.4%. That doesn’t seem too bad until you figure that could end up exceeding 400,000 fatalities in the U.S.

The 1918 flu epidemic killed 650,000 Americans. Another epidemic, the Asian flu of 1957, killed 116,000 Americans.

I wasn’t around in 1918, but I was in 1957. I was a second-grader and remember when our city’s schools were closed for two weeks to stop the spread of the illness. Schools across the state and the nation were closed as well.

We made it through that pandemic and we’ll make it through this one, but it will take better leadership and more money. This year our federal government cut the budgets of the Center for Disease Control and National Institutes of Health and can’t seem to come up with $2.5 billion to save hundreds of thousands of Americans from a coronavirus invasion. At the same time we were able to add $75 billion to the Defense Department budget for tanks and planes to prevent a non-existent military invasion from the old Soviet Union.

I also wonder how prepared we are at a local level. We haven’t heard from local health and government officials yet.

WATCHING Super Tuesday voting this week, it was crazy to see people waiting two and three hours — and in one case five hours — at polling places in California and Texas. There’s no excuse for making citizens wait that long to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

It’s not like this is something new. We’ve been voting in this country for over 200 years. Why can’t we get this right?

VOTERS in Woodbury County Tuesday voted to replace their jail in Sioux City, which is only 32 years old, at a cost of $51 million.

Meanwhile, voters in Monona County rejected a plan to replace their 40-year-old 12-bed jail with a 32-bed model at a cost of $6.2 million.

Why do the people of western Iowa, whose population has been steadily declining for decades, feel a need to build bigger jails? Are we arresting too many people? Do we have too many unnecessary laws? Do we have more criminals than in the 1920s when gangsters roamed the Midwest?

A lot of arrests these days are drug-related. Maybe it’s time to decriminalize drug use, especially for small amounts of marijuana. It would be a lot cheaper to treat pot smokers instead of spending millions on new jails to incarcerate them.

Let’s save jail for the real bad actors.