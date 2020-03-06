Donna Greene

Donna Mae (Olson) Greene, 91, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at Prestonwood Nursing Home in Plano, Texas.

Donna was born in Sioux Rapids, on Oct. 7, 1928 and graduated from Sioux Rapids High School. She married Alfred J. Greene on Dec. 28, 1947. Over their 72 years of marriage they enjoyed an active life together in Storm Lake, Alta, Boone, Lake Okoboji and Arizona before moving closer to family in Plano, Texas.

Donna is survived by her loving husband, Alfred, of Plano; and children: Trudi Galey (Michael) of Encinitas, Calif.; Doug Greene (Janet) of Marion; Rich Greene of Leander, Texas; and Deb Farver (Brent) of Plano, Texas. She is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.