Cheers to Joe Biden

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I’d like to propose a toast to Joe Biden.

Joe “Fourth Place” Biden, the most electable Democrat. May we all be so lucky to have friends in high places who will just give us something when we can’t earn it for ourselves. It sure was nice for fresh, young faces like Pete and Amy to quit while they were ahead and make room for the man with more than four decades of time served in Washington, a man with financial and political ties to credit card companies, fossil fuel companies, support for the Iraq War… all things that voters really want in a candidate, if 2016 was anything to go by. Oh, and of course there are his ties to Ukraine — you remember Ukraine, right? It was the centerpiece of an impeachment against Trump, but I’m sure that won’t come back to bite him.

Joe “Vote For Someone Else” Biden. I admit I had never thought of telling someone to vote for someone else as a valid tactic, but it seems to work quite well, as Biden has done this not once, not twice, but at least three times! The Democratic party sorely needs unity, and even-tempered Joe is just the man to point fingers and chase out dissent until all that remains are loyalists ready to fall in line.

Joe “Nothing Will Fundamentally Change” Biden. I like a man not afraid to tell the wealthy that they have nothing to fear. Sure, income inequality is at the worst it’s ever been, Americans resort to literally begging for their lives on sites like GoFundMe when they can’t afford medical treatments, climate change devastates our farming communities, corporations poison our water while selling it back to us, and companies like Amazon exploit loopholes to avoid paying literally any taxes (placing their burdens on the rest of us) but we’re probably safe continuing on this trajectory.

Joe “Give Me A Break, I Have No Empathy For Millennials” Biden. Now here’s a candidate not afraid to tell those whiny upstarts that really, they don’t have it so bad. Hey, his generation was able to afford college and buy a house with a part-time job salary — you millennials could probably do it too if you’d stop buying so much avocado toast. Oh, studies show that millennials pay 39% more for homes and the cost of a bachelor’s degree has risen by more than 200% while real wages have stagnated since the ‘80s? Well, those millennials should just save even more! No problems to see here, folks.

Joe “Which One Is New Hampshire Again?” Biden. Come on, his gaffes are cute! He’s like a real-life Grandpa Simpson. Who doesn’t remember when nickels had pictures of bumblebees on ‘em? “Gimme five bees for a quarter,” you’d say! If there’s one thing the American people like, it’s an old man rambling incoherently, who forgets which state he’s in, what day it is, or what the Declaration of Independence says. You know the thing.

So let’s all give a toast to Joe “He’s Going To Be Your Candidate Whether You Like It Or Not” Biden, a monument to the hubris of the Democratic party.

SAM PRELL

Storm Lake