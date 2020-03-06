Both parties see declines in voter registration

Buena Vista County’s registered Democrat population shrunk 1.8% since the 2016 election, according to a review of Iowa Secretary of State data.

As of March 1, there were 3,013 Democrats registered in BV County, 54 less than 2016’s amount of 3,067. That number’s still an increase from the 2018 Midterm Election, in which 2,917 Democrats were registered.