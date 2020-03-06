Bob Sievert, “Coke man”, 77, of Storm Lake died Feb. 28, 2020 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Funeral services were Thursday, March 5, at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in Ida Grove Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Robert Dwayne Sievert, the son of Mildred Petersen, was born on March 17, 1942 in Ida Grove.

Bob was baptized as an infant at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove. He was later confirmed at the same church on March 15, 1956.

Bob attended grade school and high school in Ida Grove and graduated 17th in his class. After high school, Bob worked at the grocery store in Ida Grove where he eventually met Fonda, the love of his life.

Bob joined the United States Military to serve his country. He joined the military in September 1963 and was honorably discharged in September 1969. During his time of service, Bob attended basic training in Fort Leonard, Mo. and was stationed at Fort Carson, Colo. in May 1968. He was eventually promoted to Sgt. E-5 and communications chief while stationed at Fort Carson.

On Oct. 3, 1964, Bob was united in marriage to Fonda Sievert in Dakota City, Neb. The couple was blessed with one daughter, Robbi Hansen.

Bob was a very avid NASCAR and drag racing fan. Bob and Fonda often focused their vacations around attending various races throughout the country. He and Fonda took great pride in hauling Cy Chesterman’s top alcohol funny car to many race events. They loved to be part of the action.

Throughout his working career, Bob was a delivery man for Coca-Cola and was known as the “coke man” to many. He worked for Coca-Cola for 29 years, 3 months, 17 days and 4.5 hours.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter Robbi (Chad) Hansen; stepson Craig (Michelle) Meyer; grandchildren: Kelsey (Andrew) Roghair and their children: Claire and Taya Jane; Lucas Hansen; step-grandchildren: Kyle (Kathryn) Meyer and their children: Elijah, Noah and Abigail; Bryce (special friend, Heide) Meyer; sister Vida Palmer; brother Richard (Karen) Peterson; uncle Roy Sievert; brother-in-law Stan (Debbie) Thomsen; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bob was preceded in death by his grandparents Carl and Louise Sievert; mother Mildred Petersen; wife Fonda Sievert; and numerous aunts and uncles.