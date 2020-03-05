Henry Schuelke, 94, of Storm Lake died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Newell Good Samaritan Society.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.