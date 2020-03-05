Henry Schuelke
Henry Schuelke, 94, of Storm Lake died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Newell Good Samaritan Society.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
World News
- Stocks battered by Treasury rally as virus sparks shake out
- Russia, Turkey agree ceasefire deal for Syria's Idlib
- Turkey retaliated against Syrian military before ceasefire began
- U.S. employment report expected to show strength before coronavirus spread
- Dubai's ruler abducted daughters and threatened former wife, UK judge rules