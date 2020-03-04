William Henningson

William “Bill” Henningson, 94, of Albert City died on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at Pleasant View Home in Albert City.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 13, at 2 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Albert City. Burial will be in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

William Fred Henningson, son of Fred and Sallie (Gustafson) Henningson, was born on Jan. 20, 1926 in Elgin, Ill. As an infant, Bill was baptized into the Lutheran faith and was later confirmed.

Bill attended country school and high school. He graduated from Albert City High School in 1944.

After high school, Bill enlisted in the United States Army to serve his country. He was honorably discharged on June 11, 1946. During his time of service, Bill was part of the Infantry Division 69 and served during World War II. He served in Rhineland Central Europe and decorated with the European African Middle Eastern theater ribbon, and several other medals including bars or stars of recognition.

On Aug. 22, 1947, Bill was united in marriage to Vera Mae Burow at her parents’ home. The couple was blessed with four children: Ruby, Irene, Paul and Brent.

Bill was an active member of Albert City American Legion Post 299. In his free time, he took care of his livestock, both sheep and cattle. He enjoyed traveling with his family to see relatives in Illinois for many years. In his retirement, he enjoyed tending his garden and mowing the lawn. Bill and his wife, Vera, enjoyed a train trip to Florida in later years.

Bill is survived by his children: Ruby (Jeff) Peterson, Irene (Jim) Kain, Paul (Ursula) Henningson, Brent (Angelic) Henningson; grandchildren: Rodney Sievers; Jaret (Emily) Sievers; James (Dani) Steinberg; Rachel (Mark) Saunders; Wesley (Rebecca) Henningson; Dylan, Mya and Mazee Henningson; Adam and Cheyenne Spahr; great-grandchildren: Jana and Lia Sievers; McKyla, Tinley, Giuliana and Jasmine Steinberg; Jackson Saunders; Kane and Chaz Henningson; many other relatives and friends; and long time neighbor, Jack Green.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Vera.