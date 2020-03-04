Seven Panthers off to state

Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020
All seven of the St. Mary’s individual speech students are advancing to state competition in at least one of their events. State takes place March 14, at Carroll Kuemper.
Front row left to right: Josh DeLira- Spontaneous Speaking and Lit Program “Names,” Arianna Ramirez Pantoja – Original Oratory “Translation,” Bethany Pariseau – Poetry “Beware!”
